Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.23 and last traded at C$41.23, with a volume of 1522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.59.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$860.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

