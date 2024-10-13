Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNI. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.02.

CNI opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

