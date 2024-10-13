Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.14.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$159.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

