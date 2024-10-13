Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 159,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 119,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Cantex Mine Development Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
About Cantex Mine Development
Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.
