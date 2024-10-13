Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Reduced by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,581 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 388,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,009,000 after acquiring an additional 733,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,002,000 after acquiring an additional 590,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 981,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 816,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,106. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

