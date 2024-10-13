CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in September

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,007,900 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the September 15th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.
About CapitaLand China Trust
