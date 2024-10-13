Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Up 4.0 %

COOSF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

