Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Up 4.0 %
COOSF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
