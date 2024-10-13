Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,328.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,885.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,797.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

