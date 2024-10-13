Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $30.55 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $30,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

