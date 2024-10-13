Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Covea Finance lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 57,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 967,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

