Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,624 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. American Trust raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

