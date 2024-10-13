Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.