Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.38. 118,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 305,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 million, a PE ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,361.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,361.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,504 shares of company stock worth $1,118,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

