Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.37. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.