Catizen (CATI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.67 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Catizen token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a total market cap of $127.76 million and $69.67 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catizen has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,912 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,912 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.45176399 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $82,118,001.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars.

