CEEK VR Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,785.29 or 1.00149631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03019251 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,197,193.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

