Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

