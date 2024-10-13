Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Up 0.5 %
CLLS opened at $2.01 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.