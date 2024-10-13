Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Up 0.5 %

CLLS opened at $2.01 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

About Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cellectis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

