Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $35.56 million and $1.28 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 35,554,165.61936053 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 1.00027953 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,521,484.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.