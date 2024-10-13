CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 192,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

