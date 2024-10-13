CenterStar Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.4% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $493.36. 20,644,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.55 and its 200-day moving average is $463.27. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

