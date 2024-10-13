Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 over the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 480,805 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 457,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile



Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

