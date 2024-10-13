CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,568,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 2,082,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CESDF remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

