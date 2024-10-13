CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 2.4 %

CFBK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. 7,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

