CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.64.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

