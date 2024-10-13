Chainlink Market Capitalization Tops $6.68 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00017077 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $170.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,849,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chainlink has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 626,849,970.4527867 in circulation. The last known price of Chainlink is 11.02098375 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1854 active market(s) with $176,924,209.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chain.link/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

