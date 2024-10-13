CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

