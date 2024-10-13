CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

