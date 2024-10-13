CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 8,778 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,905.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 657,806 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 174,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

VZ stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

