CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

