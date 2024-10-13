CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

FI opened at $190.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

