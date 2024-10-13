CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,920 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $65.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

