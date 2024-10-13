China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 139.2% in September

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.3 %

China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

