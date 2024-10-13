China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 139.2% in September

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.3 %
China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About China Mengniu Dairy
