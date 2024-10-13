China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,186,800 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 12,174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.2 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of SNPMF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 26,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,071. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
