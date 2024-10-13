Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

CHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$561.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Levenson purchased 144,600 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$377,406.00. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

