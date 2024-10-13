Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFRW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 29,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

