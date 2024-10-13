Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIFRW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 29,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.60.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.