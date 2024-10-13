CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CINT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.15. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

