CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on CI&T
Institutional Trading of CI&T
CI&T Trading Down 4.0 %
CINT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.15. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.