CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 9,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 98,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

CI&T Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in CI&T by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

