Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,512,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

