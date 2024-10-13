City State Bank Acquires 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $528.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.