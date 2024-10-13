City State Bank Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $34.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

