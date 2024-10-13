City State Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.