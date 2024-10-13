City State Bank Has $463,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after buying an additional 274,801 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,804,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $325.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

