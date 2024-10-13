City State Bank Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 746,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

