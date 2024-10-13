City State Bank Sells 450 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

