City State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

City State Bank decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 390,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 572,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,807 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,786,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.