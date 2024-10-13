Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY remained flat at $15.06 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Clariant has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Get Clariant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.