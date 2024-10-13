Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of CLZNY remained flat at $15.06 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Clariant has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
About Clariant
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.