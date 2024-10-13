Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $137.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

CLX stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.78.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,630,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 26.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

