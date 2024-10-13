Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57.

About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

