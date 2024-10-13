CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 149.6% from the September 15th total of 705,200 shares. Approximately 76.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CN Energy Group. Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CNEY stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
